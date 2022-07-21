Check who helmed Rashtrapati Bhawan before India gets 15th president

Will Droupadi Murmu become India's 15th president? Or Yashwant Sinha? Before we know that, let's check the last 14 presidents who helmed Rashtrapati Bhawan before this.
After the first round of vote counting, which began at 11 a.m. on Thursday, NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is ahead of opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. As opposed to Sinha, who received 208 votes worth 1,45,600, Murmu received 540 votes worth 3,78,000.
Notably, the festivities got underway at the SLS (Shyam, Laxman & Sipun) Memorial Residential School in Paharpur, Odisha, which was established by Murmu in honour of her late husband and two kids. The outcome will decide who would succeed current President Ram Nath Kovind as the nation's fifteenth President.
"Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 & Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. A total of 15 votes were invalid. These are figures for Parliament (votes), please wait for the next announcement," said PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha.
With numerous political parties endorsing the NDA candidate, Droupadi Murmu is thought to have a significant advantage in the race. Before India gets its 15th president, there were 14 eminent personalities who helmed Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Notably, Rajendra Prasad was the first president of India. The Indian National Congress candidate served the office from 1950 to 1962. He was also the longest-serving president of India.
The Indian National Congress had eight presidents while there were four presidents who were independent candidates. Both Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had one president each so far. Zakir Husain, who served between 1967 and 1969, was the only president who passed away while serving the office.
Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam, who was also a celebrated scientist, was called the ‘People’s President’. Kalam was a newspaper distributor at one point in order to support his family and his studies. He was born to modest parents; his father was a boat owner. He obtained a degree in physics from Madras University, continued his studies in aerospace engineering, and pursued a career as a fighter pilot. Even after leaving office as president, he continued to connect with the public, especially with young people.
