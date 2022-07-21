Check who helmed Rashtrapati Bhawan before India gets 15th president

Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam, who was also a celebrated scientist, was called the ‘People’s President’. Kalam was a newspaper distributor at one point in order to support his family and his studies. He was born to modest parents; his father was a boat owner. He obtained a degree in physics from Madras University, continued his studies in aerospace engineering, and pursued a career as a fighter pilot. Even after leaving office as president, he continued to connect with the public, especially with young people.