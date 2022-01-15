As India's Covid-19 tally sees a surge owing to the Omicron-driven third wave, the central government is focussing on testing all symptomatic people to arrest the spread of the virus.

In view of this, a portal by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that will let you access your RT-PCR testing history since the beginning of the Covid pandemic may come handy for many of us.

The portal – https://report.icmr.org.in/dash.php – stores all RT-PCR test reports registered against a person's phone number at one place.

To check the test history, a user will have to click on the above-mentioned link. A webpage will open which will require you the user to type their phone number that was given to the authorities at the time of testing.

View Full Image ICMR portal

Following this, an OTP will be sent on the registered number.

View Full Image ICMR portal

Once the OTP is entered, the user's details will be visible on the screen. A blue button that says “History" will be on the right-hand side.

View Full Image ICMR portal

Once the user clicks on it, another webpage with the history of the RT-PCR tests taken by the user will open.

One can download any of the reports from this page.

View Full Image ICMR portal

Meanwhile, India registered 2,68,833 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally to 3,68,50,962, which includes 6,041 Omicron variant cases, according to the Union health ministry released data on Saturday.

With 402 more deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the viral disease has risen to 4,85,752. The case fatality rate was 1.32%.

A total of 6,041 Omicron cases has been detected so far, an increase of 5.01% since Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was 16.66% while the weekly positivity rate was 12.84%.

Active cases have increased to 14,17,820, the highest in around 223 days, and comprise 3.85% of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.83%.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far has risen to 3,49,47,390.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 156.02 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.