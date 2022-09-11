Checking your SBI FASTag balance is now at your fingertips! Know how1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 10:04 AM IST
- FASTag is one of the ambitious and most successful programmes of the road ministry
Listen to this article
The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new service with which users will now be able to know the balance of their FASTag The bank has informed about this news service via a tweet from its official Twitter handle. Customers using SBI's FASTag can now check their FASTag balance by sending an SMS to 7208820019 from their registered number, SBI tweeted.