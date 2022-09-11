Checking your SBI FASTag balance is now at your fingertips! Know how

Checking your SBI FASTag balance is now at your fingertips! Know how1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new service with which users will now be able to know the balance of their FASTag The bank has informed about this news service via a tweet from its official Twitter handle. Customers using SBI's FASTag can now check their FASTag balance by sending an SMS to 7208820019 from their registered number, SBI tweeted.
"Dear SBI FASTag Customer, send an SMS to 7208820019 from your registered mobile number to quickly know your SBI FASTag balance," read SBI's tweet.
FASTag is one of the ambitious and most successful programmes of the road ministry, transforming the way highway toll is collected across the country by easing the entire process.
The FASTag is an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) sticker that is sticked to cars, used as a means of collecting toll taxes. Your tag is scanned by the FASTag scanner. The use of the FASTag eliminates the need to carry physical cash.
FASTag is mandatory effective January 1, 2021, for all class M and N vehicles with four-wheelers or more that are transporting goods or individuals.
