'Cheerharan' of democracy: PM Modi takes a dig at Opposition MPs for disrupting Parliament
PM Modi calls for introspection by 'unruly MPs' accused of disrupting the parliamentary proceedings, as Budget Session begins today, referring to their disruptive behaviour in the last 10 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 31, put forth a message to 'unruly MPs' accused of disrupting the parliamentary proceedings and called for introspection as the Budget Session of Parliament begins today.
