Cheetah 'Asha' wanders outside the Kuno national park again

A female cheetah named Asha, who was relocated from Namibia to India, has once again left the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI citing a forest official.
A female cheetah named Asha, who was relocated from Namibia to India, has once again left the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI citing a forest official.
Asha, who was previously known as 'F1' before being renamed, wandered out of the park's buffer zone on Wednesday evening.
Asha, who was previously known as 'F1' before being renamed, wandered out of the park's buffer zone on Wednesday evening.
However, the official mentioned that Asha is now returning to the park.
However, the official mentioned that Asha is now returning to the park.
The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India, has a core area that spans 748 square kilometers, and a buffer zone that covers 487 square kilometers.
The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India, has a core area that spans 748 square kilometers, and a buffer zone that covers 487 square kilometers.
"Asha strayed out of the buffer zone on Wednesday evening. She kept on advancing farther away, but on Thursday it started returning. She is now close to the buffer zone," the official said.
"Asha strayed out of the buffer zone on Wednesday evening. She kept on advancing farther away, but on Thursday it started returning. She is now close to the buffer zone," the official said.
Asha had previously wandered outside the park's boundaries in the first two weeks of April, but had returned on her own.
Asha had previously wandered outside the park's boundaries in the first two weeks of April, but had returned on her own.
Officials from Kuno National Park have reported that unlike Pavan, another cheetah who was relocated to the park, Asha does not spend much time in agricultural fields and becomes easily distracted when people are present.
Officials from Kuno National Park have reported that unlike Pavan, another cheetah who was relocated to the park, Asha does not spend much time in agricultural fields and becomes easily distracted when people are present.
India is aiming to increase the cheetah population in the country by relocating cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa.
India is aiming to increase the cheetah population in the country by relocating cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa.
According to some wildlife experts, a cheetah requires a habitat of around 100 square kilometers. However, the KNP, which currently houses 18 translocated cheetahs (with two having died so far), may not have sufficient space. Nonetheless, another forest official has pointed out that determining the exact area required by a cheetah is a challenging task.
According to some wildlife experts, a cheetah requires a habitat of around 100 square kilometers. However, the KNP, which currently houses 18 translocated cheetahs (with two having died so far), may not have sufficient space. Nonetheless, another forest official has pointed out that determining the exact area required by a cheetah is a challenging task.
There is some literature that suggests a female cheetah requires a habitat of 400 square kilometers. “Nobody exactly knows how much space a cheetah needs as these animals became extinct in India seven decades ago. We are, in fact, still learning about their habits," he said.
There is some literature that suggests a female cheetah requires a habitat of 400 square kilometers. “Nobody exactly knows how much space a cheetah needs as these animals became extinct in India seven decades ago. We are, in fact, still learning about their habits," he said.
On September 17 of last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the release of the first group of eight cheetahs that had been brought from Namibia into quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park.
On September 17 of last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the release of the first group of eight cheetahs that had been brought from Namibia into quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park.
Unfortunately, one of the female cheetahs died as a result of a kidney ailment. Subsequently, on February 18, a second batch of twelve cheetahs was imported from South Africa and released into the park.
Unfortunately, one of the female cheetahs died as a result of a kidney ailment. Subsequently, on February 18, a second batch of twelve cheetahs was imported from South Africa and released into the park.
Regrettably, one of the male cheetahs passed away due to cardiopulmonary failure.
Regrettably, one of the male cheetahs passed away due to cardiopulmonary failure.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)