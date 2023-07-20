Cheetah deaths: ‘40% fatalities within a year don't reflect a…’, SC seeks Centre's response2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India has asked the government to respond to the deaths of cheetahs at Kuno National Park, with 40% dying within a year.
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday sought the central government's response to cheetahs deaths at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. It said that 40% of deaths within a year do not reflect a good picture, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.
