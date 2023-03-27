Months after relocation, cheetah from Namibia dies in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno due to kidney ailment2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 08:32 PM IST
After becoming extinct in 1952, eight cheetahs had been brought from Africa's Namibia last year. 'Project Cheetah' is part of the government's efforts to revitalize and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.
Mere months after they were brought to India and introduced to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, a cheetah has passed away. According to forest officials the four-and-a-half years old female cheetah - named Sasha - died due to a kidney problem. She had been one of the eight animals translocated from Namibia in September last year.
