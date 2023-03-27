The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952. Former Union environment Minister Jairam Ramesh had initiated 'Project Cheetah' in 2009 under the UPA government to reintroduce them in India. The initiative received new lease last year with the central government makign efforts to revitalize and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.