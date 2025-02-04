Cheetah Veera gives birth to two cubs at Kuno National Park, MP CM Mohan Yadav shares photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has revealed that Cheetah Veera has given birth to two cubs at Kuno National Park. Yadav has also shared as picture of the two cubs on his official X handle and wrote.

"Kuno echoed again with the laughter of little cheetahs.. 2 cheetah cubs entered the 'Jungle Book' of Madhya Pradesh...

I am very happy to share this information that the number of cheetahs is constantly increasing in Madhya Pradesh. Today, female cheetah Veera has given birth to 2 cubs, cheetah cubs are welcome on the land of Madhya Pradesh and I send my hearty congratulations to the people of the state on the arrival of these cubs," he wrote.

He appreciated all the doctors, field staff and other officials who assisted in increasing the population of Cheetahs in the state.

"Congratulations to all the officers, doctors and field staff associated with the project; as a result of whose tireless hard work, today Madhya Pradesh is also known as the 'land of cheetahs'.

With the ever increasing population of cheetahs in the state, tourism in the state is getting a new boost, which is opening new doors for employment. We are always ready for the conservation, promotion and restoration of all wildlife along with cheetahs," Mohan Yadav stated.

Madhya Pradesh has taken certain initiatives to increase the population of Cheetahs in the state.

In December 2024, Agni and Vayu, two male Cheetahs, were released in Kuno National Park near the Palpur forest area on International Cheetah Day. Both the Cheetahs were relocated from South Africa in February 2023.

The relocated Cheetahs could be seen by tourists in Madhya Pradesh for the first time in two years. In September, Pawan was the only cheetah that was roaming in the wild after its release, was found dead near a water body, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

