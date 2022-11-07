Cheetahs flown from Namibia make their first hunt in Kuno National Park2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 04:31 PM IST
The cheetahs were reintroduced under by Prime Minister Modi on September 17, more than 70 years after being declared extinct
The cheetahs were reintroduced under by Prime Minister Modi on September 17, more than 70 years after being declared extinct
The two cheetahs who were flown from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park made their first fill within 24 hours of being released from quarantine to a larger acclimatization enclosure. The male Cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on Sunday night or the early hours of Monday and the forest monitoring team got this information on Monday morning.