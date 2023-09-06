comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 05 2023 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.7 0%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.6 -0.53%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.05 1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.05 0.37%
Business News/ News / India/  Chehlum procession today! Avoid THESE routes if traveling to New Delhi Railway Station
Back

In view of the Chelum procession in Delhi today, several roads and stretches will be regulated in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police said, adding that some bus services may also be terminated, according to a report published by Hindustan Times. 

The cops advised the passengers traveling to New Delhi Railway Station to leave early for possible delays on some routes today. 

It added that commuters should avoid Connaught Place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg depending on the movement of the Chehlum procession," the advisory read as seen by HT. 

Commuters who will travel from West and South Delhi today should follow the route of Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Ring Road Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, Mool Chand Flyover, Mathura Road, W-Point – ITO, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg to reach New Delhi Railway Station.

People traveling from North and East Delhi should take Rohtak Road, and Rani Jhansi Road to reach New Delhi Railway Station, as per HT reports. 

Chehlum, also known as Arbaeen, commemorates the 40th day of mourning since Imam Hussain, the Prophet's grandson, was killed in the battle of Karbala in Iraq in the 7th century. On September 7, the Shia community will observe Chehlum, HT reported. 

On September 6, at 8.30 a.m., the main procession will leave from Pahari Bhojila and travel to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan before continuing to Karbala and Jor Bagh (PS Lodhi Colony) via Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 06:58 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App