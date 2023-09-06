Chehlum procession today! Avoid THESE routes if traveling to New Delhi Railway Station1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:58 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police regulate roads for Chelum procession; advised early travel to New Delhi Railway Station.
In view of the Chelum procession in Delhi today, several roads and stretches will be regulated in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police said, adding that some bus services may also be terminated, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message