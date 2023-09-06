In view of the Chelum procession in Delhi today, several roads and stretches will be regulated in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police said, adding that some bus services may also be terminated, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

The cops advised the passengers traveling to New Delhi Railway Station to leave early for possible delays on some routes today.

It added that commuters should avoid Connaught Place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg depending on the movement of the Chehlum procession," the advisory read as seen by HT.

Commuters who will travel from West and South Delhi today should follow the route of Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Ring Road Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, Mool Chand Flyover, Mathura Road, W-Point – ITO, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg to reach New Delhi Railway Station.

People traveling from North and East Delhi should take Rohtak Road, and Rani Jhansi Road to reach New Delhi Railway Station, as per HT reports.

Chehlum, also known as Arbaeen, commemorates the 40th day of mourning since Imam Hussain, the Prophet's grandson, was killed in the battle of Karbala in Iraq in the 7th century. On September 7, the Shia community will observe Chehlum, HT reported.

On September 6, at 8.30 a.m., the main procession will leave from Pahari Bhojila and travel to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan before continuing to Karbala and Jor Bagh (PS Lodhi Colony) via Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station.