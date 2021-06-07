PMO has announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who have been injured in the fire
Seventeen workers have lost their lives after a major fire broke out a chemical factory in Pune district's industrial area on Monday.
The fire was first spotted around 5 PM at the plant of SVS Aqua Technologies in the Pirangut MIDC area in Mulshi tehsil. Eight fire engines, six from fire department of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and two from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporatrion (MIDC), were were able to douse the blaze reportedly by 6:45 PM.