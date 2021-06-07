Seventeen workers have lost their lives after a major fire broke out a chemical factory in Pune district's industrial area on Monday.

The fire was first spotted around 5 PM at the plant of SVS Aqua Technologies in the Pirangut MIDC area in Mulshi tehsil. Eight fire engines, six from fire department of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and two from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporatrion (MIDC), were were able to douse the blaze reportedly by 6:45 PM.

The firm is involved in manufacturing, supply and export of air, water and surface treatment chemicals.

Of the 37 employees inside the facility at the time of incident, 20 were rescued and search operation was launched to look for the remaining workers.

Earlier, Prime Minister's Office announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of those who perished in the fire and ₹50,000 for injured from PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families," PM Modi tweeted

