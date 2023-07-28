Chemical, petrochemical industry crucial for India’s economy: Goyal

Chemical, petrochemical industry crucial for India’s economy: Goyal1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Sharing best practices, and fostering collaboration will undoubtedly pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future in the chemical and petrochemical industries
New Delhi: Commerce and industry Piyush Goyal has said that the chemical and petrochemical industry plays a crucial role in India’s economic progress and is expected to continue being a key driver of growth.
