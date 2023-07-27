New Delhi: The role of chemical and petrochemicals industry is imperative in government’s commitment to low carbon strategies, said union forest, environment and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav.

The government’s long-term low emission development strategy to reach out net zero is multifaceted and includes timebound policies and programme for promotion of clean and renewable energy; enhancement of energy efficiency; development of less carbon-intensive and resilient urban centres, promotion of waste to wealth initiative; adoption of safe, smart and sustainable green transportation network; abetment of pollution and increasing the carbon sink by intensifying efforts of forest and tree cover increase.

“In meeting our goals and commitment of climate change, we are guided by the philosophy of Panchamrita given by PM as the five nectars of our strategy to decouple the economy from the fossil-based resources and reduce carbon intensity. Despite our national interest and requirements of rapid economic development, we are committed to low carbon strategies wherein the role of chemical and petrochemical industry would be significant," the minister said at an event on Thursday in New Delhi.

Working on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the mission on circular economy, the government’s interventions are aimed at lifecycle management of chemicals and wastes.

The primary objective is to implement the principle of reducing, reuse and recycling to achieve environmental sustainability. “We are actively taking up the regulation of waste management to align them with the sustainability principle of extended producer responsibility, circular economy, and resource efficiency," Yadav said.

Emphasizing on chemicals being an integral part of the modern society and the failure of managed chemicals, the minister said, “Over a period of time, India has come a long way in regulating the domestic issues of chemical management. An action is underway in coordination with the UN environment to develop the national implementation plan which would bring in place a strategy for their management. Similarly, a robust institutional management has been put in place to regulate the international trade of hazardous chemicals under the Rotterdam and Minamata Conventions."

The minister asserted that as the country moves into the future, people must remember that India’s work extends beyond manufacturing, and the country must focus on creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Prashant Gargava, Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said, “CPCB is working closely with industry to try to establish a system to minimize waste; we work with industry on the circular economy."