Chemical, petrochemical industry’s role imperative to lower carbon emission, says Bhupendra Yadav2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:50 PM IST
As the country moves into the future, people must remember that India’s work extends beyond manufacturing, and the country must focus on creating a sustainable tomorrow
New Delhi: The role of chemical and petrochemicals industry is imperative in government’s commitment to low carbon strategies, said union forest, environment and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav.
