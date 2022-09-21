Chemicals fastest growing industry, adds 20 new people in Hurun's rich list 2022

Chemicals are the fastest growing industry, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. The industry added 20 new faces from the total new addition of 149 people on the rich list. These 149 new faces had a cumulative net worth of about ₹3,18,200 crore. Hurun India and IIFL Wealth on Wednesday released the rich list 2022. This is the 11th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India. The list conveys the story of India’s economy, its current state, and future trends by listing the most successful entrepreneurs in India.

