AiMeD forum coordinator Rajiv Nath on Wednesday wrote a letter to NITI Aayog member (health) V.K. Paul, who is also the chairman of the Nation Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), for inclusion of staff at manufacturers of covid-19 related medical supplies in the list of frontline workers and be vaccinated on priority, or, at the very least, allow such expenses to be included in corporate social responsibility activities.