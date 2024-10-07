Chennai Air Show tragedy: Dehydration, suffocation and heatstroke – what led to death of 5 spectators?

  Air show tragedy: The trouble started when the massive crowd tried to leave Chennai's iconic Marina Beach venue all at once, causing a stampede-like situation.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service personnel evacuate a teenager after he fainted due to heat during the IAF air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday.
Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service personnel evacuate a teenager after he fainted due to heat during the IAF air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday.(Lakshmi)

At least five people died of suspected heatstroke in Chennai on Sunday at an Indian Air Force (IAF) show that was attended by about 1.5 million people.

The large number of spectators who gathered at the venue while the temperature was high caused heatstroke, dehydration and suffocation to many, while roads were jammed with traffic.

The trouble started when the massive crowd tried to leave the venue all at once, causing a stampede-like situation. Some desperate attendees also broke through barricades.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was at 35 degrees Celsius (95 F), according to the weather department.

The air show was organised to celebrate the IAF’s 92nd anniversary at Chennai’s iconic Marina Beach.

Of the nearly 100 people admitted to the government hospitals close to Marina Beach, 7 were undergoing treatment, and 93 people were treated as out-patients, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday.

The condition of those undergoing treatment at the hospitals was stable, he said, adding that there was no stampede while the spectators started leaving for home at the same time.

 

“We don’t deny the deaths, which were all related to heat conditions as the people remained under the hot sun from 11 am till 1 pm. Let me make it clear, we made arrangements anticipating 15 lakh people for the IAF’s 92nd Day celebrations and even provided more than what the IAF had sought,” the minister said.

The timing for the two-hour air show (from 11 am to 1 pm) was decided by the IAF based on weather conditions and the IAF had advised people to bring umbrellas, wear caps and cooling glasses and also bring water bottles with them, he said.

According to media reports, there was no water supply at the event despite the hot and humid weather. People fainted due to lack of air circulation and dehydration.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Chennai Air Show tragedy: Dehydration, suffocation and heatstroke – what led to death of 5 spectators?

