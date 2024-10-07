Chennai Air Show Tragedy: DMK leaders refute ‘no traffic management, public facilities,’ claims after 5 die

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: At least five people died and hundreds were hospitalized on Sunday after suffering from extreme heat and dehydration during an Indian Air Force (IAF) airshow at Marina Beach, Chennai. A senior police official confirmed that one person died on the beach, while four others passed away nearby. All were part of the massive crowd gathered to watch the airshow, as per a News18 report.

The event, which marked the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, drew thousands of spectators along Chennai’s shoreline. However, the extreme weather conditions and the large crowd led to multiple health emergencies, the report added.

Political fallout The tragic incident sparked a political controversy. Opposition parties, particularly the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), blamed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for poor planning and mismanagement. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the government of failing to provide adequate security and basic facilities, such as water and medical assistance, for the large crowd, the report added.

“There was no proper coordination, traffic management, or public facilities,” Palaniswami stated, demanding accountability from Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration, as quoted by News18 report.

In response, DMK leaders denied the allegations. Saravanan Annadurai of DMK said the event was well-organized and that the deaths were not related to crowd mismanagement. He added that investigations would be conducted to determine the exact causes of the deaths.

Government's defence Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, defended the government’s handling of the airshow. He claimed that proper arrangements, including medical teams and ambulances, were in place. According to Subramanian, 75,000 security personnel were deployed and health teams were on standby to respond to any emergencies.

“No one died due to crowding or mismanagement,” Subramanian emphasized, adding that most of those hospitalized had already been discharged and only two remained under care, as quoted by News18 report.