LIVE UPDATES

Chennai Air Show Tragedy Live Updates: DMK under fire as sweltering heat kills 5 at 'crowded' IAF show

1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2024, 01:03 PM IST

Chennai Air Show Tragedy Live Updates: According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, five deaths that occurred after the Indian Air Force’s air show on the Marina beach were related to heat issues, and they were all brought dead to the government facilities.