Chennai Air Show Tragedy Live Updates: The 92nd anniversary of the IAF, drew thousands of spectators along Chennai’s Marina Beach on October 6. However, the extreme weather conditions and the large crowd led to multiple health emergencies and led to death of five individuals.
A senior police official confirmed that one person died on the beach, while four others passed away nearby. All were part of the massive crowd gathered to watch the airshow, as per a News18 report. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian added that the condition of those undergoing treatment at the hospitals was stable. He furthermore informed that there was no stampede while the spectators started leaving for home at the same time.
Opposition parties, particularly the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), blamed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for poor planning and mismanagement. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the government of failing to provide adequate security and basic facilities, such as water and medical assistance, for the large crowd.
Chennai Air Show Tragedy Live: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slams DMK, calls it ‘state-sponsored murder’
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The tragic death of five people and more than 200 people being hospitalized in the Chennai air show is not a tragedy, it is a state-sponsored murder and disaster for which the DMK government and Chief Minister is directly responsible as his and the government's priority is the elevation of dynasty and corruption...The Chief Minister, Health Minister, DMK government is responsible for the incident...The Chief Minister should take a step down and take accountability for this"
Chennai Air Show Tragedy Live: ‘Crowd was unexpectedly huge which Marina could not hold,’ says DMK's TKS Elangovan
DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, "People were gathered in large numbers at the Marina Beach...The event is conducted by the Indian Air Force...The crowd was unexpectedly huge which Marina could not hold...Such kinds of incidents have also happened in many temple festivals...Opposition leaders will always accuse us of anything. They will not manage anything. More than 100 people were taken to the hospital. The state government has made all the arrangements..."
Chennai Air Show Tragedy Live: ‘People were made to walk for 5-10 km… all focus was on Mr Stalin and his son’ alleges AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan
On the Chennai Air show incident yesterday, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan says, "If the health minister has got a little bit of shame he should resign immediately...This is not the first time that these kinds of incidents have happened...The inter-departmental coordination was exposed, the traffic department didn't do their job, people were made to walk for 5-10 km...There were no water dispensers...The ambulance could not reach the spot due to poor management...All focus was on Mr Stalin and his son and his family. They were happy in the air-conditioned makeshift tents...Chief Minister MK Stalin is the most incompetent Chief Minister in India...MK Stalin should have sacked the Health Minister Ma Subramanian..."
Chennai Air Show Tragedy Live: ‘Deaths are indeed sorrowful’, says Ma Subramanian
On Chennai IAF air show incident, Tamil Nadu Medical and Family Welfare minister Ma Subramanian says, "Deaths are indeed sorrowful. But there shouldn't be politics in this. If anyone thinks of doing politics, they will fail. The deaths of five people are painful. The deaths happened because of high temperatures. All are heat-related deaths. All 5 were brought dead. No one died after getting treatment in hospital."