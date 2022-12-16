Chennai airport issues advisory for passengers to beat the holiday rush

The Chennai airport on Friday issued an advisory, asking passengers to arrive well in advance to the airport prior to their scheduled departure to beat the holiday rush in view of the upcoming festive season."Due to the surge in air travel owing to the festive season, we request our valued passengers to arrive at the airport well in advance to have a hassle-free transit," Chennai airport said in a tweet.
The facility is expecting a surge in passenger volume and it is likely to rise further with the onset of the festive season.
Over the last two weeks, passengers have been posting pictures and videos of long queues and crowding at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, prompting authorities to take note and tell airlines and airport operators to ease the congestion.
A similiar type of advisory was issued by the Guwahati airport on Thursday, asking passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure. "We request all our passengers, transiting through the airport, to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols.
"International as well as domestic passengers, travelling through our airport, are advised to reach at least 3 hours prior to their scheduled flight," the Adani Group-controlled Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport said in the advisory.
Meanwhile, the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has introduced special services for persons with reduced mobility (PRM) and those with hidden disabilities, stated an official press release.
According to an official press release, these initiatives are particularly for persons in wheelchairs or reduced mobility and visually impaired individuals. Entry Gate 5 at Departures will be open for wheelchair users and persons with reduced mobility (PRM). Such passengers can now utilise designated drop-off space at Lane 1 at Departures, and they could also request priority check-in and a spot in the designated security check lane. For the ease of visually impaired travellers, BLR Airport has also introduced Braille menus at all food establishments.
*With inputs from agencies
