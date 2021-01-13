OPEN APP
Passengers coming out from the Chennai airport after arrival, as the domestic flight services resume amid the COVID-19 lockdown on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Chennai airport's new terminal to be commissioned by 2022-end: AAI

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 02:28 PM IST PTI

  • The Chennai airport is India's fourth busiest airport in terms of the number of passengers handled every year

NEW DELHI : The Chennai airport's new integrated terminal, which would be constructed after demolishing existing terminals 2 and 3, would be commissioned by December 2022, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Wednesday.

The new terminal will have a total area of 2,18,000 sqm and function as one large integrated terminal for international and domestic operations, the AAI said.

The new terminal will enhance the present capacity from 21 million passengers per annum to 35 million passengers per annum, the AAI said in a press release.

The project will be completed in two stages. In the first stage, domestic terminal 2 has been demolished for construction of new facility which is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2021, it said.

In the second stage, international terminal 3 would be demolished and new terminal would be constructed in its place. "The total project (single integrated terminal) will be commissioned by December 2022," the AAI noted.

The Chennai airport is India's fourth busiest airport in terms of the number of passengers handled every year.

A multi-level car parking is also being constructed with a capacity of 3,000 cars at a time, the AAI noted. The current parking facility is able to handle 1,200 cars at time.

The AAI works under the Civil Aviation Ministry. It owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.

