A server problem led to disruption in services at the International Departure at the city airport here on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.

Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.