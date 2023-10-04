Chennai airport: Several flights disrupted due to server outage; over 1,500 passengers affected
- Chennai airport: The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am
A server problem led to disruption in services at the International Departure at the city airport here on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said.
The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.
Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added.
International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.