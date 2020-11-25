Cyclone Nivar: Chennai airport suspends operations for 12 hours

NEW DELHI : Airline operations at Chennai airport have been suspended for 12 hours starting from Wednesday evening due to cyclone Nivar, which is expected to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next few hours, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) operated Chennai said on a Wednesday.

"Due to #CycloneNivar aircraft operations at #AAI #Chennaiairport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020," the airport said on twitter.

"Due to #CycloneNivar aircraft operations at #AAI #Chennaiairport will remain suspended from 1900hrs of 25.11.2020 to 0700hrs of 26.11.2020," the airport said on twitter.

"The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of approaching Cyclone," it added.

Cyclone Nivar, which is moving at a speed of 100-120 kilometer per hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, had on Wednesday moved about 350 km southeast of Puducherry and 410 km east southeast of Chennai.

It is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours, the IMD added.