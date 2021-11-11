The depression over Bay of Bengal will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh this evening and the city would witness "strong" winds up to 45 km, the weather office here said toda.

“Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at #AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind." according to a tweet by the Chennai Airport.

As the weather conditions continue to remain grim, Indigo announced on Twitter that," due to bad weather in #Chennai, our flight operations might get impacted. Passengers are advised to keep extra time in hand while travelling to the airport."

The airline also said that the flight operations might get impacted in Tirupati and Chennai due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation and urged the Ministers and officials concerned to expedite relief activities in affected areas. The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 5.30 AM on Thursday over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin issued at 8.30 AM.

