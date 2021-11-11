Chennai airport suspends arrival of flights till evening due to heavy rainfall

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation and urged the Ministers and officials concerned to expedite relief activities in affected areas. The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 5.30 AM on Thursday over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin issued at 8.30 AM.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}