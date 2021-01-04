Chennai: Another luxury hotel turns Covid hotspot as 20 staff test positive

Days after 85 people tested positive at ITC Grand Chola in Guindy, 20 staff members at another luxury hotel in Chennai, the Leela Palace, have tested positive for coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday.

This is the second luxury hotel in Chennai, which has turned into a Covid-19 cluster, after the ITC Grand Chola.

Twenty employees of The Leela Palace Hotel have tested positive for Covid-19 between 31 December and 2 January.

Many of those who tested positive are asymptomatic and health officials in the city have said that strict SOPs directions have been provided to hotels to follow.

At the Leela Palace, 232 staff members were tested and results of around 10% showed they had the infecti, a senior health official said.

The infections at Leela Palace were detected after the health authorities decided to test staff at luxury hotels following 85 people, including staff members, of ITC Grand Chola in Guindy in Chennai testing positive for coronavirus since 15 December.

Tamil Nadu logs 867 new Covid cases

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 867 new cases of coronavirus and 10 more fatalities, taking the tally to 8,20,712, which includes 8,272 active cases, and the toll to 12,156. Also, 7,99,427 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

As many as 61,077 samples were tested and in total 1,43,82,123 specimens were examined in 240 Covid labs in the state.

