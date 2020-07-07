Chennai: A Chennai -based company has claimed to have developed a device that can bridge the gap between COVID-19 patients and healthcare staff.

Company's CEO Vigneshwar came up with the idea of 'Etticos COVID-19 Patient Care System'. He said that a patient can easily communicate using this smart button with health workers.

"Both coronavirus patients and health care staff involved in their treatment have affected psychologically. If any patient admitted in the hospital, there will be some attendant. In coronavirus case, there won't be any attendant. Nurses who want to take care of patients cannot go frequent because they are chances that they get infected with the coronavirus. But there needs to be something to bridge the gap."

Explaining the working of the device, he said that the device will be given to patients and they can press the button in case of any emergency.

"After this, nurses can get their info like the patient's name, room number on the display in the nurse station. In this device, there is a single press, double press and triple press. Single press means the patient needs water, double press for any medicine and tripe press for any other emergency. More than 100 patients can be monitored on the display. The distance between patients and nurses can be up to 1 kilometre. The distance can be increased further," he said.

Vigneshwar claimed that the whole system is 'Made in India' and he also got a patent for the device.

The cost is about ₹2,000-3,000 per patient and the cost can be reduced, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

