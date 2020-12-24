The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL) has invited online open e-tenders for the work “Survey, Identification of Overhead, Over Ground, Underground Utilities and Identification of Power Sourcing Options for substations Along the Proposed Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysuru (CBM) High Speed Rail Corridor". The length of this corridor will be around 450 km.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on 02 January and the tender submission date will start on 05 January.

The last date of submitting the tender is on 12 January and the tender will be opened online on 13 January.

NHSRCL invited/is to invite/is to award the bid for Survey, identification of overhead, over ground, underground utilities and identification of power sourcing options for substations along the proposed following High –Speed Rail Corridors: -Delhi-Noida-Agra-Kanpur-Lucknow-Varanasi,Delhi- Jaipur- Udaipur – Ahmedabad,Mumbai –Pune –Hyderabad,Chennai – Bengaluru –Mysuru,Delhi –Chandigarh –Amritsar and Varanasi –Patna –Howrah

Successful bidder for any of the four proposed corridors as mentioned above shall not be considered for award of contract for fifth corridor of NHSRCL.

Railway Board chairman VK Yadav said as part of the final draft of the National Rail Plan, several new high-speed rail corridors have been identified and a survey on the Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail is underway. The plan also includes bringing in modern rolling stock, identifying new streams of finance and models for financing, including those based on PPP, he said.

"For the successful implementation of the NRP, the railways will engage with the private sector, PSUs, state governments, original equipment manufacturers(OEMs)/industries etc.," Yadav said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via