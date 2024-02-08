 Chennai schools get bomb threat; looks like hoax email, say police | Mint
Chennai schools get bomb threat; looks like hoax email, say police
Chennai schools get bomb threat; looks like hoax email, say police

Bomb threat e-mails received at a few Chennai educational institutions, said Greater Chennai Police.

Greater Chennai Police said Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in Greater Chennai Police limits. (HT_PRINT)Premium
The Greater Chennai Police said on Thursday that bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in Greater Chennai Police limits. “No need to panic about this. It looks like a hoax email, but we are taking all the precautions…," said Chennai Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prem Anand Sinha.

“Almost 13-14 schools have received such emails across the city. The motive and origin of the email is yet to be found... In the emails that I have seen there is no demand as of now...," the ACP added.

Police said teams of Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) and Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) have been sent for “Anti-Sabotage Checks" in these educational institutions. “Action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails," police said in a statement.

After receiving the threat mail, many schools were shut early and parents were asked to take their children home, The Hindu reported.

“Public are requested not to be panic," the Greater Chennai Police said on Thursday in a post on X.

More details are awaited.

Published: 08 Feb 2024, 05:09 PM IST
