Chennai bound IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad after ablaze onboard: How power banks catch fire on plane?

Recently, a Delhi to Chennai IndiGo flight faced a mid-air crisis as smoke was detected onboard. Soon after, the flight was diverted to Hyderabad. According to PTI, the smoke was detected from one of the flyers' personal electronic devices kept in the overhead bin. NDTV reported that it was a power bank which caught fire in the aircraft.

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Fire on IndiGo flight from Delhi Flight 6E 6115 was diverted to Hyderabad, where it landed safely. The flight carried about 180 passengers and seven crew members onboard, added the news agency.

A few videos from the incident had also surfaced online. In one of them, recorded by a passenger on mobile phone, other people on board were seen trying to put off the fire using bags.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly, and the situation was brought under control," IndiGo said in a statement.

“In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.”

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"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," it added.

How power banks can catch fire onboard A power bank is typically made using rechargeable lithium-based batteries at their core.

According to experts, lithium-ion batteries pose a risk for aircraft. Hence, power banks are prohibited in the check-in luggage. Wion reported that a lithium-ion battery may overheat or suffer an internal failure, triggering a chain reaction that can generate intense heat, releases toxic smoke and produces flames. In such a case, just extinguishing the visible fire may not be enough. The battery still poses a risk as it could reignite if the internal temperature remains dangerously high.

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Fire caused by a power bank is even more severe in an enclosed space like an aircraft, as smoke, limited space, and the difficulty of accessing emergency equipment can make the situation challenging and concerning.

Also Read | IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad after fire breaks due to power bank | Watch

What to do Experts often advise avoiding travelling with a swollen, damaged or recalled power bank. It is also said that one must not ignore unusual heat, a burning smell, a hissing sound, or smoke. In any such case, one must alert the cabin crew immediately and never attempt to handle a smoking battery yourself.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.