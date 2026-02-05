Chennai Central Express derailment in Odisha: 3 coaches jump tracks near Jakhapura, no injuries reported

Three coaches of the Chennai Central Express derailed near Jakhapura railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday, an official said.

On Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri SF Express train derailment near Jakhapura Station, Deepak Rout, CPRO, East Coast Railway, says, " There has been a minor derailment at Jakhapura. The train was moving from Chennai to New Jalpaiguri. There are no injuries or loss of lives. Affected passengers are being accommodated in other coaches. It is a minor derailment. Helpline number is 8114382367. A technical team and senior officials are on site. All help is being provided to passengers, and the situation is being monitored. The railway line will be restored soon."

There were no reports of any injury or fatality in the incident that took place at 8.51 am, he said.

One AC and two general coaches of the train from Chennai to West Bengal's New Japaiguri jumped off the tracks, the railway official said.

A rescue and restoration team was immediately dispatched from Bhadrak to the derailment site to assess the situation, he said.