Chennai corporation seals textile showroom for overcrowding amid pandemic

New Delhi: Chennai Corporation officials said Kumaran Silks was sealed on Tuesday as huge crowds thronged the popular textile showroom at the shopping hub of T Nagar on Sunday, and the staff did not implement any Covid-19 safety regulations. The action was taken after a video of the overcrowded showroom went viral on social media.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) urged the shop owners and public to "strictly" follow safety protocols. "A shop in Tnagar has been #locked and #sealed today, since they allowed overcrowding & didn't follow the COVID-19 safety protocols," GCC said in a tweet. "Other such shops, which don't follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners & public are requested to strictly follow safety protocols. #GCC," it added.

Thyagaraya Nagar, more popularly known as T Nagar, has been teeming with shoppers for the past few days ahead of the festive season.

Meanwhile, in a welcome relief, the fresh and active Covid-19 cases continued to slide in Tamil Nadu with the state on Monday recording just above 3,500 infections and a little over 38,000 people remaining under treatment. The state capital too saw fresh cases falling below the 1,000 mark after a gap of 25 days. The 3,536 new infections on Monday took the state's Covid-19 tally to 6,90,936 while the death toll mounted to 10,691 with 49 more fatalities, the Health department said. The active cases stood at 38,093, reflecting the continuing trend of robust recoveries in the state. Chennai posted 885 new infections. It was on September 23, the state capital had last recorded less than 1,000 cases (980). On Sunday, it had added 1,036 cases. The metropolis had logged fresh cases below the 1,000 mark on a few occasions, including a 20-day continuous run from September 3.

