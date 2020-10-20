Chennai corporation seals textile showroom for overcrowding amid pandemic

Meanwhile, in a welcome relief, the fresh and active Covid-19 cases continued to slide in Tamil Nadu with the state on Monday recording just above 3,500 infections and a little over 38,000 people remaining under treatment. The state capital too saw fresh cases falling below the 1,000 mark after a gap of 25 days. The 3,536 new infections on Monday took the state's Covid-19 tally to 6,90,936 while the death toll mounted to 10,691 with 49 more fatalities, the Health department said. The active cases stood at 38,093, reflecting the continuing trend of robust recoveries in the state. Chennai posted 885 new infections. It was on September 23, the state capital had last recorded less than 1,000 cases (980). On Sunday, it had added 1,036 cases. The metropolis had logged fresh cases below the 1,000 mark on a few occasions, including a 20-day continuous run from September 3.