Anna University sexual assault: Chennai court sentences convict A Gnanasekaran to 30 years in jail, fines him ₹90,000

Chennai court sentenced A Gnanasekaran, the convict in the Anna University sexual assault case, to life imprisonment, on Monday. Judge M Rajalakshmi said that the accused must remain in prison for at least 30 years without remission, news agency PTI reported.

On May 28, a Mahila Court in Chennai had pronounced Gnanasekaran as guilty in the Anna University woman student sexual assault case, with the prosecution seeking "maximum punishment" for him.

The court awarded sentences in respect of each 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him. The sentences run concurrently, Mahila Court judge Rajalakshmi added, the report said.

Also Read | Annamalai whips himself in dramatic protest against Anna University rape case

The judge, while convicting Gnanasekaran, said that he sought a lenient sentence claiming he was the sole bread-winner of the family and prosecution objected to it and sought maximum punishment.

The Consultant counsel of Gnanasekaran, however, said that they will be appealing the court's sentence. According to a PTI report, BR Jayaprakash Narayanan said, “…We will be appealing this punishment of 30-year period. We will be going on appeal on the receipt of the judgment documents and valid papers."

What is the case? A second-year student of Anna University was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus in December. After an investigation, the Chennai Police had arrested Gnanesekaran in connection with the case.

Also Read | Chennai court finds Biryani vendor guilty in Varsity student sexual assault case

The case came to light after the victim lodged a complaint before the All Women Police Station in Kotturpuram in Chennai on December 23 last year. The student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus.

The Mahila court framed charges against Gnanasekaran under various sections of the BNS, including sexual harassment, BNSS, IT Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

Congress hails court's sentence Hailing the court's decision, Congress MP Jothimani told IANS, “…Today, the punishment has been announced – 30 years of imprisonment for the culprit. The way justice has been served gives satisfaction not only to me but to every woman in the country, especially because the case was fast-tracked.”

Political row over Gnanesekaran's connections The sensational case had triggered a political row over Gnanasekaran's alleged connections with the ruling DMK in the state, although the party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had in January said he was only a sympathiser and supporter, and not a member of the Dravidian organisation.

After Gnanasekaran was convicted on May 28, in a post on X, CM Stalin had hailed the state police, investigating officers, and government lawyers for the expeditious verdict in the Anna University sexual assault case.

He also slammed the opposition parties who had made allegations against the ruling DMK over the incident and said attempts were made to play "cheap politics".