If any Covid-19 patient or their family member steps out in violation of the home quarantine protocols, the Greater Chennai Corporation will levy a ₹2,000 fine from them.

"Those under home quarantine will be fined ₹2,000, if found violating the protocols. In case of repeated violation of home isolation norms, concerned person/people will be taken to Covid care centres," an order by the corporation read.

"By doing this (violating quarantine), there are chances of the virus further spreading," it added.

The corporation said that there are over 2000 FOCUS volunteers to help patients in home isolation procure essentials like food and medicines.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on 14 May inspected the state's Covid-19 unified command centre in Chennai to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

"I visited the State's COVID-19 unified command centre (War Room) in Tamil Nadu, which monitors and regulates beds, medicine stocks and oxygen.#Covid19 in Tamil Nadu is under control, (sic)" tweeted the CM.

On 12 May, the state government had announced ₹25 lakh each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CM also announced incentives for frontline staff for April, May and June.

Cases in Tamil Nadu

The state clocked 33,059 new Covid-19 cases, including 12 returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 16,64,350 while a record 364 deaths took the toll to 18,369, the health department said on Tuesday.

According to a medical bulletin, 21,362 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the tally to 14,03,052, leaving 2,42,929 active cases.

Chennai accounted for 6,016 new infections, totalling to 4,50,267 till date.

In view of this, the state government has further imposed stricter curbs.

Shops selling groceries and meat in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only from 6 am to 10 am, as part of the Covid-19 lockdown that will be in place till 24 May morning.

