Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Chennai: Customs seize gold paste worth 58.6 lakh from passenger at airport
The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further probe is underway - Representative image.

Chennai: Customs seize gold paste worth 58.6 lakh from passenger at airport

1 min read . 11:12 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The accused, identified as 40-year-old Shahul Hameed, is a native of Pasipattinam in Tamil Nadu
  • Four packets of gold paste were recovered from his handbag

1.11 kilograms of gold paste worth 58.6 lakh was seized by customs officials from a man who arrived at Chennai International Airport from Dubai.

1.11 kilograms of gold paste worth 58.6 lakh was seized by customs officials from a man who arrived at Chennai International Airport from Dubai.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Shahul Hameed, is a native of Pasipattinam in Tamil Nadu. Four packets of gold paste weighing 850 grams were recovered from his handbag on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Shahul Hameed, is a native of Pasipattinam in Tamil Nadu. Four packets of gold paste weighing 850 grams were recovered from his handbag on Tuesday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"On extraction 740 grams of gold of 24K purity valued at 38.9 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act. He was arrested," news agency ANI quoted the Customs as saying.

The statement added that earlier on Monday, one Mohamed Sajamkhan Kalandar Ayubkhan (23), a native of Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Dubai, was intercepted at the exit of the Chennai Airport.

"On persistent questioning, he confessed to carrying gold paste bundles concealed in rectum. On personal search, five bundles of gold paste weighing 437 grams were recovered from his rectum. Total 375 grams of gold valued at 19.70 lakh was recovered after extraction and same was seized," it stated further.

The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further probe is underway.

In another similar incident, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers had recovered 6.88 kg gold worth 3.6 crore from the possession of six passengers who were travelling from Sharjah to Coimbatore.

Issuing a press note, DRI informed, "DRI Coimbatore intercepted six passengers who had arrived from Sharjah to Coimbatore Airport on 24 October and recovered gold mixed in paste form (approximately 6.88 kg gold worth 3.6 crores) from their possession."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.