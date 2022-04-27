Chennai: Fire breaks out at Rajiv Gandhi govt hospital. Details here1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2022, 12:56 PM IST
Fire breaks out at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital
Fire breaks out at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital
A fire broke out at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai today, news agency ANI reported.
"All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far no report of casualties or injuries have been reported," Dr J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary (health) for the Tamil Nadu government was quoted by ANI.
This is the second tragedy in Tamil Nadu within a span of few hours. Earlier in the day, 11 people were charred to death during a procession in Thanjavur. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the victims. PM Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in Thanjavur and announced ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and ₹50,000 for injured.