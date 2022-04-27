Tamil Nadu | Fire breaks out at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. Several fire tenders reach the spot. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/dgGhTQvj84 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

"All patients have been evacuated safely. The fire broke out in one of the older buildings, the new three blocks are safe from fire. So far no report of casualties or injuries have been reported," Dr J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary (health) for the Tamil Nadu government was quoted by ANI.

This is the second tragedy in Tamil Nadu within a span of few hours. Earlier in the day, 11 people were charred to death during a procession in Thanjavur. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the victims. PM Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in Thanjavur and announced ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and ₹50,000 for injured.