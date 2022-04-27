Chennai: Fire breaks out at Rajiv Gandhi govt hospital. Details here

This is the second tragedy in Tamil Nadu within a span of few hours. Earlier in the day, 11 people were charred to death during a procession in Thanjavur. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the victims. PM Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in Thanjavur and announced ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and ₹50,000 for injured.

