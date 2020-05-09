An Indian pharmacist died and his boss was left hospitalised after the pair drank a chemical concoction they had developed in an effort to treat coronavirus, police said Saturday.

The men worked for a herbal medicine company and were testing their treatment -- a mix of nitric oxide and sodium nitrate -- at a home in Chennai.

K Sivanesan, 47, died on the spot, said local police chief Ashok Kumar.

His colleague Rajkumar was recovering from the poisoning.

Kumar said Sivanesan bought the chemicals from a local market and developed the formula after conducting research on the internet.

There are no approved medicines or vaccines for treating COVID-19, triggering a global race for a new drug for the disease that has killed nearly 300,000 people.

Nearly 60,000 cases have been detected in India, which has imposed a drastic nationwide lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of the disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via