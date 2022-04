Indian Railways'Southern Railway(SR) zone will cancel some of the EMU services in Chennai for two day due to the ongoing Engineering works, Line Block/Power Block is permitted in Chennai Central

1.TrainNo.43127,Moore Market Complex– Pattabiram Military Siding EMUlocal leaving Moore Market Complex at 22:35 hrs, is partially cancelled between Avadiand PattabiramMilitary Siding on 24April2022.

2.TrainNo.43759,Chennai Beach– PattabiramMilitarySiding EMUlocal leaving Chennai Beach at 23:15 hrs, is partially cancelled between Avadi and Pattabiram MilitarySidingon24thApril2022.

3.TrainNo.43132,PattabiramMilitarySiding-MooreMarketComplex EMU local leaving PattabiramMilitarySidingat 22:45hrs,is partially cancelled between PattabiramMilitarySidingandMooreMarketComplexon24thApril2022.

Skipping Stoppages of Emu Train Services O­N 24 And 25 April 2022

1.Train No.43443,Moore MarketComplex– Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 22:05 hrs will be dealt in fast line between Avadi andPattabiram, skipping stoppages at Hindu College and Pattabiram stations o­n24thApril2022.

2.Train No.66009,Moore Market Complex– Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 22:45 hrs will be dealt in fast line between Avadi andPattabiram, skipping stoppages at Hindu College and Pattabiram stations o­n 24 April2022.

3.Train No. 43255, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MooreMarket Complex at 23:15hrs will be dealt in fast line between Avadi and Pattabiram, skipping stoppages at Hindu College and Pattabiram stations o­n 24 April 2022.

4.Train No.43444,Arakkonam-Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 21:50hrs will be dealt in fast line between Avadi and Pattabiram, skipping stoppages at Pattabiram and Hindu College stations o­n24thApril2022.

5.Train No. 43524, Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttaniat 21:45 hrs will be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram and Avadi, skipping stoppages at Pattabiram and HinduCollege stations o­n 24 April2022.

6.Train No. 43501, Moore Market Complex – Tiruttani EMU local leaving MooreMarket Complex at 03:50 hrs will be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram andAvadi, skipping stoppages at Hindu College and Pattabiram stations o­n 25 April2022.

7.TrainNo.43803,Chennai Beach– ArakkonamEMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 04:15 hrs will be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram and Avadi,skipping stoppages at Hindu College and Pattabiram stations o­n 25 April2022.

8.Train No. 43201, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MooreMarket Complex at 04:30 hrs will be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram andAvadi, skipping stoppages at Hindu College and Pattabiram stations o­n 25 April2022.

9.Train No. 43203, Moore Market Complex – Tiruvallur EMU local leaving MooreMarket Complex at 05:00 hrs will be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram andAvadi, skipping stoppages at Hindu College and Pattabiram stations o­n 25 April 2022.

10. TrainNo.43202,Tiruvallur-Moore MarketComplex EMU local leavingTiruvallur at 03:50 hrs will be dealt in fast line between Pattabiram and Avadi,skipping stoppages at Pattabiram and Hindu College stations o­n 25 April2022.

11.TrainNo.43402,Arakkonam-Moore MarketComplex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 03:45hrs wil lbe dealt in fast line between Pattabiramand Avadi, skipping stoppages at Pattabiram and Hindu College stations o­n 25 April 2022.

12.TrainNo.43932,Arakkonam–Velachery EMU local leaving Arakkonam at Avadi, skipping stoppages at Pattabiram and HinduCollege stations o­n 25 April 2022.