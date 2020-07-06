The Tamil Nadu government will ease several curbs in Chennai from today after 17 days of intense lockdown. The complete lockdown was announced in Chennai and some other districts of Tamil Nadu to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic . "Relaxations in Chennai lockdown will come in effect from July 6. Vegetable and grocery shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm, textile, hardware shops from 10 am to 6 pm and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm," Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said on Saturday.

Earlier, the state government announced a 12-hour strict lockdown in four cities on June 19 in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

Here is what has been allowed and what is not allowed:

1) Vegetable shops and groceries could function from 6 am to 6 pm from the present 6 am to 2 pm in Chennai and suburban areas under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police

2) Tea shops could resume functioning and operate from 6 am to 6 pm though only takeaway services would be permitted.

3) Restaurants shall continue with takeaway services alone as is the norm now though they could now work till 9 pm from the present 2 pm.

4) Barring malls, all kinds of showrooms and other businesses including textiles and jewellery can be back in business and work from 10 am to 6 pm.

5) The intense lockdown clamped from June 24 in Madurai city and several nearby areas,including Paravai Town Panchayat and a number of village panchayats, would continue to be on till July 12, the CM said. Only essential services would be allowed to function in these regions and no kind of activities shall be permitted in containment zones, the chief minister added.

6) There will be a complete shutdown on all the four Sundays in July throughout Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu remained under the grip of coronavirus with over 4,000 fresh cases being reported for the fourth straight day, taking the tally to 1,11,151 on Sunday, the state Health Department said. The state added 4,150 new cases while 60 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 1,510, a Health Department bulletin said.

-With agency inputs

