Chennai intense lockdown curbs to be eased partially from today

The Tamil Nadu government will ease several curbs in Chennai from today after 17 days of intense lockdown. The complete lockdown was announced in Chennai and some other districts of Tamil Nadu to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. "Relaxations in Chennai lockdown will come in effect from July 6. Vegetable and grocery shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm, textile, hardware shops from 10 am to 6 pm and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm," Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said on Saturday.