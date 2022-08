Taking the concept from Japan, the Airport Authority of India on 18 August launched a new facility ‘Sleepzo’ in domestic arrival of Chennai International Airport to provide comfort to passengers.

The new sleeping pods – equipped with four bed-sized capsules – are apt for flyers for a comfortable short stay during their overhaul.

ALSO READ: Singapore Airlines to restore pre-Covid flight frequency in India by October

Waiting at #AAI’s #Chennai @aaichnairport won’t be tiring now as flyers can have a comfortable short stay in Sleeping Pods. A new facility ‘Sleepzo’ in domestic arrival, launched at the airport with four bed-sized capsules, best suitable for a short time of rest. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pOxjsASTlL — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) August 18, 2022

Providing more details, the AAI said that the facility can be availed on hourly basis. ‘Sleepzo’ is equipped with reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights, blower control and a nice bed.

The facility can be availed on an hourly basis and has additional amenities like reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights, blower control & a nice bed. Each capsule can accommodate one person and a kid under 12yrs, offering proper rest. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fhNrYiwRRr — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) August 18, 2022

Each capsule in ‘Sleepzo’ can accommodate one person and a kid under 12 years, offering proper rest.