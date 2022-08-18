Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chennai International Airport gets sleeping pods 'Sleepzo', details inside

Chennai International Airport gets sleeping pods ‘Sleepzo’, details inside

‘Sleepzo’ is equipped with reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights, blower control and a nice bed.
01:47 PM IST

The new sleeping pods – equipped with four bed-sized capsules – are apt for flyers for a comfortable short stay during their overhaul.

Taking the concept from Japan, the Airport Authority of India on 18 August launched a new facility ‘Sleepzo’ in domestic arrival of Chennai International Airport to provide comfort to passengers.

The new sleeping pods – equipped with four bed-sized capsules – are apt for flyers for a comfortable short stay during their overhaul.

ALSO READ: Singapore Airlines to restore pre-Covid flight frequency in India by October

Providing more details, the AAI said that the facility can be availed on hourly basis. ‘Sleepzo’ is equipped with reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights, blower control and a nice bed.

Each capsule in ‘Sleepzo’ can accommodate one person and a kid under 12 years, offering proper rest.

