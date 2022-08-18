Chennai International Airport gets sleeping pods ‘Sleepzo’, details inside

Chennai International Airport gets sleeping pods ‘Sleepzo’, details inside1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
The new sleeping pods – equipped with four bed-sized capsules – are apt for flyers for a comfortable short stay during their overhaul.
Taking the concept from Japan, the Airport Authority of India on 18 August launched a new facility ‘Sleepzo’ in domestic arrival of Chennai International Airport to provide comfort to passengers.
The new sleeping pods – equipped with four bed-sized capsules – are apt for flyers for a comfortable short stay during their overhaul.
Providing more details, the AAI said that the facility can be availed on hourly basis. ‘Sleepzo’ is equipped with reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights, blower control and a nice bed.
Each capsule in ‘Sleepzo’ can accommodate one person and a kid under 12 years, offering proper rest.
