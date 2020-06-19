Citing a record surge in coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government implemented a 12-day lockdown in Chennai and three other districts. The lockdown that starts today, will continue till the month end. The four districts where lockdown will be imposed are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. Only the essential services will be allowed in these areas.

The shop will remain open but the state government has fixed timings. The ration shops are allowed to function from 8 am to 2 pm. The local vegetable and grocery shops are allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.However, all the shops will remain closed the containment zones. The state government allowed petrol pumps to open from 6 am to 2 pm.

Hotels and restaurants will operate however the only for takeaway services. Popular food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato can deliver food from 6 am to 8 pm.

The main roads in the city like Anna Salai and others will be closed for traffic for the next 12 days, said Chennai Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan. The citizens are encourage to not use vehicles during the lockdown unless it is an emergency. Viswanathan urged the citizens to do their shopping for essential items within two kilometre radius from their homes.

The hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies will remain functional. Cab services and autos will be banned except emergency services.

The state and central government offices will work with 33% work force in the offices. Those who stay in the containment zones, are expected to be at work, the government said.

