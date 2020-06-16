Chennai lockdown rules for those coming in or moving out of the city

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday declared that Chennai, and parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts will go under complete lockdown from June 19 to June 30. Two Sundays during the 12-day period shall just be short of curfew with permission only for milk supply and medical services.

The Chennai airport authorities have confirmed that 12-day lockdown would not disrupt flight operations during the period.

The Chennai airport authorities have confirmed that 12-day lockdown would not disrupt flight operations during the period.

Moving out of Chennai

The state government in its latest order has stated that e-pass will be provided to people to move out of Chennai only for medical purposes and on account of wedding or death on production of valid proof (inter-state and inter-district). This also include medical emergencies.

Coming to Chennai

For people coming to Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur from outside the state through air, trains and ships, the present norms will continue to remain applicable.Those arriving in Tamil Nadu by air and train should have the mandatory e-pass, according to current norms.

All passengers are tested for Covid-19 and then they are quarantined in government-run institutions till their results come. If their test returns positive they are moved to hospital, if not they can go home but have to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

People coming Delhi, Maharashtra

Those coming from hotspot states - Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi and those coming from other countries will have to compulsorily be under institutional quarantine for 7 days.

The blanket ban will mean that only essential services and travel for medical emergencies will be permitted in the four districts. Shops that sell essential items and fuel stations will be open from 6am to 2pm.