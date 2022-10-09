Chennai: M K Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for the second time

Chennai: M K Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for the second time1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
Stalin was elected unanimously as party president in 2018 following the demise of Karunanidhi
DMK stalwart and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was unanimously elected as the party president in the party's general meeting held on Sunday.
At a meeting of the newly formed general body, the DMK announced that Stalin had been elected unopposed. Duraimurugan was unanimously elected as the general secretary of the party and TR Balu as the treasurer.
All three leaders were re-elected to their positions for a second term. Party workers met the Chief Minister, who appeared at the venue of the body's general meeting, with enthusiastic greetings from the party workers.
As part of the DMK's 15th organisational polls, party president, general secretary and treasurer were elected following elections to party posts, at various levels, across the state. The 69-year old top leader, the younger son of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary.
After Karunanidhi's death in 2018, Stalin was unanimously elected party president.
Stalin was the second leader of DMK. In 1969, Karunanidhi was sworn in as the first president of the DMK, the first time the position of president was created in the party.
CN Annadurai, an icon of the Dravidian movement and founder of the DMK, was the general secretary of the party until his death in 1969. DMK was founded in 1949.
With inputs from PTI
