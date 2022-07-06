Covid-19: This metro city makes wearing of mask mandatory from today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 08:25 AM IST
- Chennai: A fine of ₹500 will also be levied on the violators who will not follow the guidelines of wearing masks
The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday announced that it will make it mandatory for the residents of Chennai to wear masks from today as the number of Covid-19 cases are showing an upward trend in the city. Chennai leads among districts with 6,946 active infections and overall 7,66,726 coronavirus cases.