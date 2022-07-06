A fine of ₹500 will also be levied on the violators who will not follow the guidelines of wearing masks. The Chennai Corporation in a press release on Tuesday stated that,"For the past two weeks, there has been a slight surge in COVID-19 cases in Chennai. We are requesting the public to wear masks in public places like theatres and malls. From tomorrow onwards, a fine of ₹500 will be levied on those who are not wearing masks in public places."